Hot-desking to the fore as Heritage consolidates Brisbane CBD office presence

Heritage Bank is to centralise its existing office presence in the Brisbane Central Business District (CBD) with a move to a new riverfront location that will be fitted out to cater for the post-Covid working environment.

Heritage currently has office space at 80 Petrie Terrace in Milton, and on Level 14 at 307 Queen Street in the CBD. Those offices will close and all staff will be consolidated into the new 1157 sqm location.

CEO Peter Lock says the new office location offered many advantages for Heritage, particularly moving into the post-Covid era.

“It gives us extra space, as well as cost savings, and the opportunity to rethink our fit-out to meet emerging post-Covid trends,” he says. “Rather than permanent desks allocated to individuals, the space will have bookable hot desks. We’ve found working from home such a success during Covid that most of our office staff are now on a hybrid working model, some days at home and some in the office."

The hyrbid working model is being adopted across the financial sector as institutions reassess their real estate needs and build more collaborative office spaces.

Says Locke: “Hot-desking is a better way to cater for this new working model and to provide spaces for our people from outside to work when from when they visit Brisbane.”

Heritage's new location will also have a boardroom, a large function room, multiple meeting rooms and a staff break room.

