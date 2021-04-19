Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

People Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC executives move to hot-desk mode as Canary Wharf top-floor gets Covid revamp

HSBC executives move to hot-desk mode as Canary Wharf top-floor gets Covid revamp

HSBC has scrapped the executive floor at its Canary Wharf offices to make room for collaborative spaces and client meeting rooms in the post-pandemic economy.

Executives who were formerly treated to sweeping views of London from the 42nd floor of the bank's Canary Wharf HQ will now be relocated two floors down and forced to hot desk on an open plan floor.

"Our offices were empty half the time because we were traveling around the world. That was a waste of real estate," HSBC chief Noel Quinn told the Financial Times. "If I'm asking our colleagues to change the way that they're working, then it's only right that we change the way we're working."

"We don't have a designated desk. You turn up and grab one in the morning. I won't be in the office five days a week. I think it's unnecessary...It's the new reality of life."

The latest move comes just weeks after the bank announced plans to move 1200 of its call centre staff to permanent working from home contracts as part of a wider reassessment of its real estate needs.

Speaking to analysts in February, Quinn remarked: “Canary Wharf will be the primary London office, [but] the nature of working in that office will change to have a higher occupancy per square foot because we’ll have a hybrid style of working and we’ll probably release premises elsewhere in London.”

The bank is designating two people per desk as part of the policy shift, giving it the flexibility to cancel city centre leases that are due for review over the next two-to-three years.

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

People Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Has the ‘Instant’ been taken out of Instant Payments Adoption for Corporate Banks?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding[Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Trending

Related News
HSBC to move 1200 UK call centre staff to permanent home working
/retail

HSBC to move 1200 UK call centre staff to permanent home working

HSBC to close 82 UK branches; revamps network for digital age
/inclusion

HSBC to close 82 UK branches; revamps network for digital age

HSBC reaps environmental benefits of pandemic switch to remote advice

02 Dec 2020

Trending

  1. Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

  2. Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

  3. Rakuten Europe partners blockchain firm Chiliz on Fan Tokens

  4. JP Morgan uses blockchain to improve global transfers

  5. How Curve got back on track after Wirecard fallout

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management