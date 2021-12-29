Finextra's top impact study reports of 2021

With 2021 drawing to a close, we take a look back at our most downloaded impact study reports over the course of the past year. Our impact study reports are how-to guides that support professionals in the financial industry in their migration to and utilisation of particular technologies, as well as providing an outlook at future trends to watch.

Top impact studies of 2021

10. Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

This report, in association with Jersey Finance, explores how international finance centres (IFCs) have a vital role to play during this global transition toward sustainability and leading jurisdictions such as Jersey, with long standing expertise in supporting cross-border capital flows and a flourishing fintech cluster, can call upon both these strengths as we gravitate to a more sustainable future.

9. Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

This report, in association with Ailleron, discusses how international payments continue to be an expensive and burdensome process, multi-currency accounts cannot be accessed, can only be operated manually, and take weeks to open – even though very few organisations operate using a single currency. Mobile banking can alleviate these pressures by removing geographical limitations and in turn, improving efficiency and productivity.

8. Identity Verification’s integral position in Evolving Digital Transformation

This report, in association with Jumio, highlights how data can bolster streamlined onboarding and verification and also support the delivery of actionable insights for the creation of personalised services. This establishes a comprehensive view of the customer, increases loyalty, boosts sales, and generates revenue. Therefore, in an increasingly competitive market, the transformation of user experience must be prioritised, and identity verification is central to that objective.

7. The Advantage of Machine Learning in Preventing Fraud

This report, in association with Sift, covers how ingesting tens of thousands of complex signals and analysing patterns to monitor activity is more effective than blocking transactions based on hard-coded and antiquated rules. Fraudsters can learn to circumvent these, and trusted users are put at risk, which is why embedded machine learning algorithms can be valuable.

6. Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a Digital Future

This report, in association with WL Payments, is on how the changing landscape has resulted in a need to maintain growth in online activity and has increased the need for payment orchestration. Automating the management of business operations that are tied to authorising, processing and optimising payments can help to alleviate the pressure around adaptation and in turn, time to market and time to revenue.

5. Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

This report, in association with Temenos, breaks down how to have confidence that the correct SaaS provider is being selected. It is vital for banks to drill down and assess the factors which make SaaS attractive from a business perspective in the long and short term. Banks must consider whether its core offering will enable business continuity, optimise business outcomes and help the bank reach its regulatory obligations. Above all else, SaaS providers must provide certainty that their solution will not hinder or threaten business functionality in any way.

4. Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

This report, in association with AWS, explores how fintech firms have developed open finance solutions that complement cloud-based open API platforms and provide the solutions financial institutions need. With the cloud, financial institutions can scale APIs on demand, pay only for what they consume, and build modern serverless architectures. Building open finance solutions on the cloud requires minimal capex and investing in this technology today will help financial institutions get a step ahead of industry peers.

3. Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Also part of our Cloud Series, this report in association with AWS, covers how as new technologies open up data streams to and from third parties and emerging startups, banks will be able to offer their customers a range of new products, services and insights that will not only optimise customer experiences, both online and offline, but will create highly personalised, customised relationships.

2. Cut through the Noise: 5 Key Considerations when Selecting your Payments Platform

This report, in association with Compass Plus, sets out the key considerations financial institutions must make to effectively deploy their strategy. From avoiding outdated assumptions, outlining clear objectives, steering clear of industry buzzwords, to asking the right questions, these fundamental tools will only assist financial organisations in their journey to enhance or transform their digital offering.

1. Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

While cloud technology can support digital transformation, financial institutions, retailers and new market entrants will also realise the benefits of a collaboration between the likes of Global Payments and AWS and how it will lead to more secure, reliable and innovative solutions for the payments industry at scale.