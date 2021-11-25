Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Australian Securities and Investments Commission Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Asic reads the riot act to ASX over outage last year

Asic reads the riot act to ASX over outage last year

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission has imposed new restrictions on the country's national stock exchange following a botched technology upgrade in November 2020 that stopped trade for a day.

Asic says the new licence conditions are directed at mitigating risks for future upgrades, with specific emphasis on the oversight of the long-delayed Chess Replacement Programme, a DLT-based post-trade settlement platform that is due to go live in April 2023.

"The ASX outage was a very serious event, exacerbated by subsequent operational issues," says Asic chair Joe Longo. "The imposition of these licence conditions will confirm that remedial actions are implemented appropriately and efficiently to address these operational issues - including for the critical rollout of the Chess Replacement Programme."

The Exchange operator was forced to shut down for business for a whole day after a software glitch in a new trading system provided by Nasdaq disrupted the market opening. The tech snafu created inaccurate market data during the trading of multiple securities in a single order.

Asic's report into the downtime notes serious deficiencies in ASX’s and market participants’ ability to limit the impact on overall liquidity highlighted by the outage.

In an unprecedented step, the regulator is to install an independent expert to assess whether ASX’s assurance programme for the replacement of Chess is fit for purpose, identifying any shortfalls, and reporting regularly to Asic.

Says Longo: "Asic’s actions today are all about ensuring the efficient and effective future operation of Australia’s financial markets infrastructure. ASX and market participants must act to ensure that the market can function at all times, so that vital sources of capital are available to the economy."

Related Companies

Australian Securities and Investments Commission Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Ready for Real-Time? Delivering unrivalled value for European Banks[On-Demand Webinar] Ready for Real-Time? Delivering unrivalled value for European Banks

Trending

Related News
Australian securities regulator latest to suffer file sharing breach
/security

Australian securities regulator latest to suffer file sharing breach

Nasdaq tech snafu shuts down Australian Securities Exchange
/markets

Nasdaq tech snafu shuts down Australian Securities Exchange

ASX once again delays cutover to blockchain post-trade network

28 Oct 2020

ASX to delay Chess replacement system by a year

30 Jun 2020

ASX rips up go-live timetable for Chess replacement system

25 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut launches ‘offensive’ menstruation campaign

  2. Nubank moves into e-commerce

  3. ECB extends oversight of electronic payments to digital wallets and crypto-assets

  4. Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

  5. DeFi fraud and theft losses reach $10.5 billion in 2021

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach