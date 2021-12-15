Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Butter provides BNPL extension for Opera browser

Butter provides BNPL extension for Opera browser

UK buy now, pay later outfit Butter is to provide an extension to the Opera Wweb browser, enabling desktop shoppers to spread payments on any e-commerce product purchased online.

Butter is following a recent trend, which has seen Microsoft embed Zip's BNPL product in the Edge browser and Klarna build an extension that is compataible with both Edge and Google Chrome.

The cooperation with Butter is part of Opera’s wider e-commerce strategy which focuses on providing e-commerce users with additional benefits such as the coupons extension available in the UK and Dify cashback currently available in Spain, Poland, Russia and Ukraine.

Dify is the fintech arm of Opera, offering its 50 million EU users an in-browser cashback service and digital wallet for online shopping.

Paul Andrews, vice president at Opera, comments: “Millions of people use Opera browsers to shop every day, so it is paramount for us to look at innovative ways to enhance this experience. We have to date launched integrated Dify cashback and coupon solutions, and we see the importance of including BNPL within our ecosystem."

