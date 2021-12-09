Klarna rolls out BNPL browser extension

Klarna is launching a browser extension, enabling shoppers to buy now, pay later from their desktops at every online store.

The extension is being powered by Piggy, which Klarna acquired last month, and will, in addition to offering instalment payment options, enable coupons and cashback offers to be automatically added to purchases.



The Swedish BNPL giant is launching the extension after beta testing with over 100,000 people, noting that desktop shopping still accounts for 32% of all ecommerce traffic and that 44% of online orders are placed from a computer.



David Fock, chief product officer, Klarna, says: "While mobile shopping is surging, we also see that many consumers still enjoy the comfort of browsing and comparing items on a larger desktop screen. At Klarna, we want to offer consumers the world’s best shopping and payments experience - no matter what device they are using."



The browser can be installed with tow clicks and is currently compatible with Chrome and Microsoft Edge, with Firefox and Safari to follow.



Microsoft recently moved to embed a buy now, pay later option into the Edge browser through a partnership with Zip - leading to criticism from some users.