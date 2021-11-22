Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Retail banking
Fintechs take up more than a fifth of spots in Deloitte UK Fast 50

Deloitte's annual ranking of the top 50 fastest growing technology companies in the UK puts three fintech companies - ClearBank, Airtime Rewards and Paysend - at the top of the pile.

The rankings are determined by revenue growth over the past four years, with embedded finance provider ClearBank emerging as the clear winner, having reported 21,000% growth over the period.

Airtime, which assesses customer spending behaviour to tailor loyalty/rewards programmes, came in second with 18%, followed by money transfer operator Paysend, which notched up 14.5%.

The phenomenal growth of fintech is reflected in the results, with a dozen firms singled out for inclusion in the annual report.

BNPL player DivideBuy, which topped the list in 2020 is pushed down to 43rd place, while the 2019 winner Revolut comes in at 25.

Retail banking
