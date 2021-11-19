Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Gemini

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Gemini raises $400m at $7.1bn valuation

Gemini raises $400m at $7.1bn valuation

Cryptocurrency platform Gemini has raised $400 million at a $7.1 billion valuation in its first ever round of outside financing.

Morgan Creek Digital led the round with participation from 10T, ParaFi, Newflow Partners, Marcy Venture Partners, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Launched in 2015 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini lets individual and institutional investors buy, sell, and store crypto. The firm has also branched out into non-fungible tokens through Nifty Gateway, a wholly owned NFT platform.

The funding comes after a busy year for the company, which has seen it acquire Blockrize to help launch the Gemini credit card and buy ShardX, a developer of secure multi-party computation technology, to enhance its crypto listing and custodial services.

The firm is also looking to expand geographically, securing regulatory approval to enter the UK and filing to launch in Singapore.

Cameron Winklevoss, president, Gemini, says: "In 2021 we diversified our revenue stream, expanded to new territories, acquired pioneering companies, and invested in industry-redefining innovations through the Gemini Frontier Fund. We also supported Bitcoin core development through the Gemini Opportunity Fund.

"We are incredibly excited to continue to build on the frontier of crypto and give individuals around the world greater choice, independence, and opportunity through crypto."

Related Companies

Gemini

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale[Impact Study] Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Trending

Related News
CommBank pilots crypto service for customers with Gemini and Chainalysis
/crypto

CommBank pilots crypto service for customers with Gemini and Chainalysis

Gemini bolsters DeFi team through Guesser acquire-hire
/people

Gemini bolsters DeFi team through Guesser acquire-hire

Gemini to offset bitcoin carbon emissions

24 Jun

Gemini acquires crytpo custody tech

09 Jun

Gemini launches interest-bearing crypto account

04 Feb

Trending

  1. Amazon to ban Visa credit cards in the UK

  2. Binance and Ripple weigh in on crypto regulation

  3. Starling Bank buys &#163;1 billion mortgage book

  4. Revolut launches ‘offensive’ menstruation campaign

  5. ECB taps ING&#39;s Evelien Witlox to lead digital euro programme

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach