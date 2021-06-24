Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Gemini

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Markets Cryptocurrency
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Gemini to offset bitcoin carbon emissions

Gemini to offset bitcoin carbon emissions

Amidst a backlash against bitcoin's impact on the environment, cryptocurrency outfit Gemini has vowed to offset its carbon emissions.

The firm is working with Climate Vault, a non-profit founded at the University of Chicago, to make contributions to purchase carbon permits for nearly 350,000 metric tons of carbon. The permits offset the non-renewable energy consumed by miners on the Bitcoin Network to secure the bitcoin that Gemini custodies.

While the carbon cost of bitcoin mining has long been known, the issue flared up recently when Elon Musk's Tesla backtracked on plans to let people buy cars with the cryptocurrency after a backlash over the environmental consequences.

Gemini says that it is purchasing permits directly from government-regulated cap-and-trade markets and removed them from circulation. This prevents other market participants from using them to emit CO2. The resulting reduction in allowed emissions is equivalent to nearly a billion miles driven by a typical passenger car.

In addition, the Winklevoss-led company has allocated $1 million to support companies, projects, and nonprofits that are focused on sustainability in the crypto industry.

"As bitcoin emerges as a dominant store of value, it's imperative that we incorporate sustainability for future generations. We are proud to team up with Climate Vault to offset our exposure to non-renewable mining and contribute to the decarbonizing of bitcoin," says Tyler Winklevoss, CEO, Gemini.

Related Companies

Gemini

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Markets Cryptocurrency
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The work ahead in Banking & Financial Services: The Digital Road to Financial Wellness

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative[New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Trending

Related News
Gemini acquires crytpo custody tech
/crypto

Gemini acquires crytpo custody tech

UK finance sector responsible for more carbon emissions than Germany
/sustainable

UK finance sector responsible for more carbon emissions than Germany

Trending

  1. Revolut losses almost double to &#163;207 million

  2. CMA warns Monzo over banking transaction history breaches

  3. YES Bank launches musical logo

  4. Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

  5. Wells Fargo introduces API-based third party data sharing with Akoya

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation