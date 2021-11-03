Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Chainalysis Gemini

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CommBank pilots crypto service for customers with Gemini and Chainalysis

CommBank pilots crypto service for customers with Gemini and Chainalysis

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) is to become Australia’s first bank to offer customers the ability to buy, sell and hold crypto assets, directly through their banking app.

CBA has partnered with crypto exchange and custodian, Gemini, and blockchain analysis firm, Chainalysis to design a service that will be offered to customers through a new feature in the app.

The pilot will start in the coming weeks and will provide customers with access to up to ten selected crypto assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

Research from CBA has found a large number of its customers want to access crypto assets as an investment class and are already buying, selling and holding crypto assets through a variety of crypto exchanges.

CBA CEO Matt Comyn says: “The emergence and growing demand for digital currencies from customers creates both challenges and opportunities for the financial services sector, which has seen a significant number of new players and business models innovating in this area.

“We believe we can play an important role in crypto to address what’s clearly a growing customer need and provide capability, security and confidence in a crypto trading platform.

“In looking at ways that we can support our customers, we have made the strategic decision to form an exclusive partnership in Australia with Gemini, a global leader with strong security and a track-record of serving large institutions. CBA will leverage Gemini’s crypto exchange and custody service and integrate it into the CommBank app through APIs.”

As part of its approach CBA has also partnered with Chainalysis to help compliance teams monitor and mitigate the threat of crime through crypto asset exchanges.

Says Comyn: “Customers have expressed concern regarding some of the crypto services in market today, including the friction of using third party exchanges, the risk of fraud, and the lack of trust in some new providers. This is why we see this as an opportunity to bring a trusted and secure experience for our customers."

“We remain committed to reimagining banking and will continue to bring more functionality into the CommBank app including investing and shopping,” he added.

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Chainalysis Gemini

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Creating a Skill Development Programme aligned to Strategic Planning[On-Demand Webinar] Creating a Skill Development Programme aligned to Strategic Planning

Trending

Related News
CBA trial demonstrates the use of digital nudges to improve financial wellbeing
/retail

CBA trial demonstrates the use of digital nudges to improve financial wellbeing

CommBank rolls out new Point-of-Sale terminals; Square-alike card reader next up
/payments

CommBank rolls out new Point-of-Sale terminals; Square-alike card reader next up

CommBank implements AI tool to root out abusive messages in transaction fields

11 Oct

CommBank app to track customer carbon footprints

05 Oct

CommBank makes it easier for businesses to navigate Covid-19 support

09 Aug

CommBank forms Big Data joint venture

10 May

Trending

  1. Accenture acquires BCS Consulting

  2. American Express opens business bank account

  3. HSBC signs multi-year DevOps deal with CloudBees

  4. FBI raids Chinese POS terminal maker PAX Technology

  5. BofA launches Account Validation service

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency