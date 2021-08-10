Gemini bolsters DeFi team through Guesser acquire-hire

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has boosted its DeFi credentials through the acquisition of Guesser, a real-time predictions market platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Guesser platform will sunset, with the firm's team bringing its experience in DeFi applications, smart contract software and on-chain markets to Gemini's DeFi and stablecoin projects.



Led by CEO Jose Garay and CTO Carlos Gonzalez, the group will join Gemini’s product team to spearhead projects ranging from submitting GUSD integration proposals and building oracles to developing relationships with DeFi protocols.



Guesser marks Gemini’s fourth acquisition, following Nifty Gateway, Blockrize, and ShardX.