Gemini acquires crytpo custody tech

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has acquired Shard X, a developer of secure multi-party computation (MPC) cryptographic technology.

Gemini will integrate Shard X’s MPC technology into its distributed, multi-site key management and signing infrastructure.



This, says the firm, will increase the speed with which Gemini can transfer customer assets and provide support for new asset listings and usage on its platform.



“Integrating MPC technology into our wallets will enable secure and faster crypto transfers that will help our customers keep pace with liquidity needs and market demands,” says Tyler Winklevoss, CEO, Gemini.