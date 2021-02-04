Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Gemini

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Gemini launches interest-bearing crypto account

Gemini launches interest-bearing crypto account

Crypto exchange Gemini is moving deeper into traditional retail banking territory with the launch of an interest-bearing cryptocurrency account.

Launching across al 50 US States, Gemini Earn offers a market-beating 7.4% APY on a user's crypto holdings.

"Today's investors know that a smart, diverse portfolio includes crypto — it's an investment in their future selves," says Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini. "We designed a program that allows our customers the ability to generate a real return on their crypto holdings without having to sell one of the best performing asset classes of the decade."

The launch of Gemini Earn follows last month's acquisition of Blockrize ahead of the launch of a credit card that lets users earn three percent in crypto-cashback on all purchases made with the card.

Both offerings align with Gemini’s product strategy of mainstreaming the use of cryptocurrency through traditional financial products such as interest earning platforms and credit cards.

"With interest in cryptocurrency at an all time high, we're seeing demand from both crypto and crypto-curious customers for more ways to capitalise on this boom," says COO Noah Perlman. "Gemini allows our customers the ability to invest for the long term while also easily putting their money to work and reward themselves today with high-yield products like Gemini Earn."

Related Companies

Gemini

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar On-Demand] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires, [Webinar On-Dema[Webinar On-Demand] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Trending

Related News
Gemini preps credit card with crypto rewards
/crypto

Gemini preps credit card with crypto rewards

Samsung integrates blockchain wallet with Gemini exchange
/crypto

Samsung integrates blockchain wallet with Gemini exchange

Cryptocurrency firm Gemini hires Starling co-founder Sawyer to lead European expansion

04 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. Ripple formally responds to SEC lawsuit

  2. Bitcoin may &#39;break down altogether&#39; - BIS chief

  3. Visa prepares for crypto future

  4. Royal Bank of Canada moves into BNPL market

  5. Fidelity in talks to take &#163;100 million stake in Starling

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies