CommBank app to track customer carbon footprints

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is to provide personalised carbon footprints for customers based on their spending data in a partnership with fintech start-up CoGo.

The first phase of the partnership will allow a select group of retail customers to view their carbon footprint via the CommBank app and offset their previous month’s transactions by purchasing carbon credits. This new feature will be available to all retail customers next year.



The programme will eventually expand to include select small business customers. giving them greater visibility of their monthly carbon emissions across their supply chain



Angus Sullivan, Commonwealth Bank Group executive says: “By combining our rich customer data and CoGo’s industry-leading capability in measuring carbon outputs, we will be able to provide greater transparency for customers so that they can take actionable steps to reduce their environmental footprint.



“Our data capability will provide greater personalisation for customers overtime, including more granular information about their carbon footprint with the option to offset individual transactions.”