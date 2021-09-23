Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Doconomy

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Carbon calculator Doconomy raises $17 million

Carbon calculator Doconomy raises $17 million

Mastercard-backed carbon tracking app Doconomy has raised $17 million in a funding round led by CommerzVentures.

Billed as the largest climate fintech investment round in Europe, this brings the total invested in Doconomy since the start of 2018 to $24 million. Alongside CommerzVentures, existing investors Mastercard, Wiklöf Holding and Ålandsbanken also increased their holdings in the current round.

Doconomy currently processes close to 90 million transaction impact calculations per month in 20 markets, for clients including Klarna, with close to 20 million users in its app, and Nordea with over two million users of its digital wallet. The firm also scored a major contract with Standard Chartered in June and provides the technology behind a carbon calculator for bank apps developed by Mastercard.

The Doconomy application uses the Åland Index introduced in 2016 to provide financial institutions with carbon footprint calculations for every transaction, which recently added freshwater calculations to its impact presentation.

For any card transactions, the index can calculate the carbon and water footprints of purchases in kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalents and water used per litre respectively.

The firm says it will use the new financing to recruit more staff to make its services available in 10 more markets in 2021 and to expand into lifestyle, product and corporate impact calculations

Paul Morgenthaler, partner of CommerzVentures, says: "At CommerzVentures we are intrigued by the potential of FinTech to foster climate action. Doconomy stands out as the global leader and standard for measuring transaction impacts. We couldn’t be more excited about joining forces, helping banks and payment companies educate and empower their customers for climate action."

Related Companies

Doconomy

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Start ups Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Embedded Finance - Friend or Foe for the Financial Services Sector?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world[Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world

Trending

Related News
Standard Chartered taps Doconomy for carbon consumption app
/sustainable

Standard Chartered taps Doconomy for carbon consumption app

Klarna launches carbon footprint insights for 90 million consumers
/sustainable

Klarna launches carbon footprint insights for 90 million consumers

Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

12 Apr

Mastercard invests in Doconomy to offer cardholders CO2 emissions tracker

10 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank acquires Better Payment

  2. JPMorgan Chase to replace US retail core with Thought Machine&#39;s Vault

  3. Chase digital bank launches in the UK

  4. JP Morgan&#39;s UK digital bank ready for launch

  5. Monzo adds card payments to Pots

Research
See all reports »
Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity