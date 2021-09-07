Sugi lets users offset carbon impact of investments

Green fintech Sugi has launched a feature enabling users to offset the carbon impact of their investments.

Launched in public beta in the UK late last year, the free Sugi app helps retail investors check the carbon impact of their investments.



Now, users can offset an amount directly related to the impact of their own investments. They can either target specific investments or offset their entire portfolio, as well as keep track of their history.



Josh Gregory, CEO, Sugi, says: "We recognise that there are a number of valid reasons for investors to have holdings in higher carbon industries, which is why we’re enabling investors to rebalance their impact through our new offsetting feature."