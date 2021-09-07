Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Sugi

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sugi lets users offset carbon impact of investments

Sugi lets users offset carbon impact of investments

Green fintech Sugi has launched a feature enabling users to offset the carbon impact of their investments.

Launched in public beta in the UK late last year, the free Sugi app helps retail investors check the carbon impact of their investments.

Now, users can offset an amount directly related to the impact of their own investments. They can either target specific investments or offset their entire portfolio, as well as keep track of their history.

Josh Gregory, CEO, Sugi, says: "We recognise that there are a number of valid reasons for investors to have holdings in higher carbon industries, which is why we’re enabling investors to rebalance their impact through our new offsetting feature."

Related Companies

Sugi

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership[New Report] Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Trending

Trending

  1. Debt collection: The hidden downside of BNPL

  2. ANZ, Citi, HSBC and Standard Chartered in the running for MAS digital currency prize

  3. Fired credit union employee gets revenge by wiping 20GB of data

  4. Ikea owner invests in BNPL firm Jifiti

  5. Central banks to develop prototypes for cross-border CBDC settlement

Research
See all reports »
Competitive Advantage through Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel