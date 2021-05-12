Adyen brings climate action to the checkout

Adyen is looking to combat climate change at the checkout, giving merchants the ability to offer shoppers the opportunity to offset the carbon footprint of their purchases at the end of the sale.

Dubbed Planet, the optional feature directly supports climate action projects, such as reforestation or renewable energy.



To ensure the data quality of emissions per purchase calculated, Adyen partnered with South Pole to build its own greenhouse gas emissions calculator.



One of the first merchants to activate Planet is Kazidomi, an online supermarket chain with a health-based mission.



Olivier Vangest, head of technology of Kazidomi, says: "We choose to partner with businesses that maintain a forward-thinking approach to sustainability, as we are a frontrunner in sustainable consumerism. Innovating over shared beliefs, like we did when integrating Planet, is illustrative of how we like to work."