DBS hunts for top tech talent via hack2Hire programme

DBS is to recruit 150 of Singapore’s top technology talent to bolster its AI and blockchain capabilities via its hack2Hire programme.

Back after a year-long hiatus due to Covid-19, DBS Hack2Hire invites promising candidate to show off their technology chops during a virtual hackathon desiggned to assess their technical and problem-solving capabilities.



In its fourth edition, DBS Hack2Hire aims to fill positions across 14 developer and engineering roles as the bank scales up its use of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, says Soh Siew Choo, group head of big data/AI and consumer banking technology.



“At DBS, we are deeply absorbed in leveraging emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain to deliver intelligent, intuitive and invisible banking services," he says. "We have made significant strides in the past year, but the journey is only beginning, and we are looking to uncover high quality talent to join us as we shape the digital finance landscape and make banking joyful for our customers.”



To provide candidates with a peek into life at DBS, the bank is organising a virtual Hack2Hire Festival in October, comprising a series of talks covering topics such as the bank's innovation engine, emerging technologies and the future of work and workspaces.



Interested applicants are invited to register and complete an online technical challenge before 17 October 2021.