Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

DBS Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
DBS reimagines the future of work

DBS reimagines the future of work

Singapore's DBS Bank is preparing its workplace for a post-Covid world, moving to a hybrid remote/office model and doubling down on its efforts to train employees in emerging areas such as design thinking, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and agile practices.

To bank convened a Future of Work Taskforce six months ago to gain a deeper understanding of the implications of the remote office lifestyle. It found that over four in five of the bank’s 29,000-strong workforce are able to work seamlessly remotely.

However, close to 3,000 employees in Singapore indicated that while they are still productive while working remotely, staying engaged and connected with colleagues was challenging. As such, they prefer hybrid work arrangements over a pure ‘remote work’ or ‘work in office’ approach.

To meet these needs, the bank intends to give employees the flexibility to work remotely up to 40% of the time. It is also reconfiguring the workplace environment to enable greater collaboration, beginning with the launch of a 5000-square foot 'Living Lab' that aims to blend the best of physical and virtual working practices.

The bank is also introducing a job-sharing scheme and introducing more part-time work arrangements, building on the ability to operate successfully in split teams over the past few months.

The operating model will also undergo a transformation, characterised not by conventional functional departments but by project-specific data-driven 'squads' formed with members from different functions and relevant areas of expertise.

Says the bank: "While agile squads are already commonplace in some parts of the bank, primarily in the technology space, this approach will now be extended at scale to other parts of the bank."

To better equip the workforce for a technology-first future, DBS has also committed to retrain 7200 employees, providing them with new skillsets across a range of emerging technologies in AI and machine learning, design thinking and data analytics.

Piyush Gupta, DBS CEO, says: “As the way we live, bank and work continues to change dramatically, we must address the magnitude of the disruptions before us. We are prepared to radically transform the way we work by introducing a comprehensive range of measures which include implementing a permanent hybrid work model, flexible work arrangements and deploying more agile squads while creating workspaces that will help to supercharge ideation and collaboration. We will also accelerate our employee upskilling agenda at scale and ingrain the use of data-driven operating models across the bank. By implementing these measures, we believe that Team DBS will emerge as a confident future-ready workforce.”

Related Companies

DBS Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth, [Webinar] How to[Webinar] How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth

Trending

Related News
DBS to host virtual career fair for female technology talent
/people

DBS to host virtual career fair for female technology talent

DBS uses gamified learning to give staffers AI skills
/cloud

DBS uses gamified learning to give staffers AI skills

DBS grows community farm at office

19 Jun

DBS to hire 2000 new staff

15 May

Coronavirus: DBS pushes 'contact free' digital banking

28 Feb

DBS retrains call centre staff for digital future

08 May 2019

DBS runs programme to find top tech talent in India

07 Feb 2019

Trending

  1. ING-owned Payvision branded as the &quot;Netherlands Wirecard&quot; by EFRI

  2. Open banking – an open shop but empty shelves

  3. PwC spins out fintech unit

  4. Visa rolls out Fintech Partner Connect programme

  5. Mastercard adds A2A functionality for business payments

Research
See all papers »
Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive