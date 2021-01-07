Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
DBS launches inhouse tech academy

Singapore's DBS has launched an in-house digital training institute to keep its close to 5,000-strong technology workforce updated with skills for the future.

Dubbed the DBS Future Tech Academy, the training institute will inmitially cover three technology disciplines: Site reliability engineering or SRE; data processing and analytics, and; application security. The Academy will tap both both external experts as well as internally developed content and certifications to upskill employees entering the programmes.

To complement the training programmes, the bank’s technologists will also be granted complementary access to technology-focused digital learning libraries such as O’Reilly and Pluralsight.

Jimmy Ng, group chief information officer, DBS, says: “Having our own DBS Future Tech Academy gives us the agility to adapt our training curricula according the bank’s needs and enables us to stay ahead of the massive changes around us.”

At the same time, DBS is doubling down on its commitment to help grow the technology talent pool in Singapore by sponsoring the training of around 200 Singaporeans who are currently undergoing traineeships with the bank.

“With digital trends and adoption set to accelerate in the next normal, technology will continue to be a core driver of change in the way we live, work, and play," says Ng. "Growing the pool of technology talent in Singapore will place the country in good stead as we respond to the disruptions ahead.”

