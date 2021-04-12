Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
DBS rolls out AI-powered investment advisory feature

DBS rolls out AI-powered investment advisory feature

Singapore's DBS has added a feature to its AI-powered financial and retirement planning tool that provides retail customers with investment recommendations tailored to their profiles.

DBS says that, although retail customers increasingly take a self-directed approach to investing digitally, eight out of 10 have not taken any action in this area over the last year.

The bank says that it has seen a positive response to the personalised nudges and recommendations provided by its financial and retirement planning tool, NAV Planner.

Now it is hoping to have the same success with investment recommendations. Customers will be prompted to complete a five question assessment to create an investment profile. Then the new 'make your money work harder' digital advisor uses AI to short-list and recommend specific investment solutions across six broad product classes.

DBS is also amalgamating the customer knowledge assessment and customer account review assessments a customer must take and pass before being permitted to invest in more sophisticated products.

Evy Wee, head, financial planning and personal investing, DBS, says: "We found that only one in 10 customers could successfully complete their investment journey, because they actually prefer a lot more hand holding.

"So with today’s launch, we are augmenting the advice our customers receive with the expertise of our funds selection team, where we prioritise funds which are positively-rated by the team."

