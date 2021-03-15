Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

DBS Bank Ant Financial

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain Supply chain finance Trade finance Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
DBS completes first trade transaction on Ant Group&#39;s Trusple blockchain

DBS completes first trade transaction on Ant Group's Trusple blockchain

DBS is the first Asian bank to successfully close a trade financing transaction on Ant Group's blockchain platform Trusple.

Launched in September, Trusple - a contraction of 'trust made simple' - works by generating a smart contract once a buyer and a seller upload a trading order on the platform. As the order is executed, the smart contract is automatically updated with key information, such as order placements, logistics, and tax refund options.

Using the firm's AntChain blockchain technology, the buyer’s and seller’s banks automatically process the payment settlements through the smart contract.

At DBS, the $40,000 transaction was closed on behalf of iQuartz, a Singapore SME that manufactures, fabricates and distributes artificial stone materials known as ‘quartz stone’ to its USA and Singapore customers in the building materials market.

Previously, SMEs such as iQuartz would have had to endure lengthy manual processes and complex paperwork when engaging in cross-border trade with overseas suppliers.

Joyce Tee, group head of SME banking, DBS, comments: “SMEs are increasingly looking to tap on regional opportunities to access new markets and fortify their supply chains but are often daunted by complex trade processes. By leveraging emerging technologies such as blockchain, DBS is lowering the barriers for SMEs to participate in Asia’s post-pandemic economic revival as cross-border trade activity in the region picks up.”

Alongside DBS, Ant Group has lined up several global banks, including Citi, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered as future partners for the platform.

Related Companies

DBS Bank Ant Financial

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain Supply chain finance Trade finance Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Hyperautomation: The Next Milestone Towards Complete Digital Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening, [Webinar] Digi[Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Trending

Related News
Ant Group unveils blockchain-based copyright protection network
/retail

Ant Group unveils blockchain-based copyright protection network

Ant launches blockchain-based cross-border trade platform
/payments

Ant launches blockchain-based cross-border trade platform

Ant Group creates new blockchain-based technology unit

23 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. Ripple settles with Youtube over XRP scam suit

  2. JPMorgan closes Chase Pay

  3. Former HSBC innovation chief Balkin joins JPMorgan Chase

  4. Citi streamlines cross-border payments with digital documentation

  5. Santander UK preps for major overhaul with new senior tech hires

Research
See all papers »
Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship