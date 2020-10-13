Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

DBS Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
DBS to host virtual career fair for female technology talent

DBS to host virtual career fair for female technology talent

DBS is running its first women-only virtual career fair to fill over 50 technology jobs in Singapore.

Dubbed ‘DBS Women in Technology’, the fully digital event covers 11 technology roles, such as data engineers, scrum masters, full stack developers, solution architects, and site reliability engineers.

Soh Siew Choo, managing director and head of consumer banking and big data analytics technology at DBS, notes that women continue to be underrepresented in the technology space globally, and DBS wants to proactively address this by building a pipeline of women technologists in Singapore.

“We have an opportunity to lead by example and demonstrate what companies can do to nurture a more gender-balanced technology workforce," she says. "Having balanced gender representation is also pivotal to our ongoing digital transformation, as it allows us to tap on diverse ideas to develop differentiated and exceptional experiences for our customers.”

DBS Women in Technology builds on the success of the bank's Hack2Hire-Her programme targeting female technology talent in 2019. As a result, the proportion of applications from women rose to over 30%, as compared to five percent in previous years, says Siew Choo, and the number of offers made to women also increased about five times.

Applicants for the 50 new roles will go through an 80-minute online assessment tailored to the jobss they are applying for to gauge their technical and planning capabilities.

Shortlisted candidates will then be invited to an online hiring day on 31 October 2020, when they will learn more about DBS’ approach to gender diversity and what it is like to build a career as a female technologist in DBS before attending a virtual interview.

Related Companies

DBS Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Prioritising real-time payments today, not tomorrow

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Join our webinar on 20 October: Leveraging Real-Time Data to Improve Efficiencies and Build RevenueJoin our webinar on 20 October: Leveraging Real-Time Data to Improve Efficiencies and Build Revenue Streams

Trending

Related News
DBS uses gamified learning to give staffers AI skills
/cloud

DBS uses gamified learning to give staffers AI skills

DBS to hire 2000 new staff
/people

DBS to hire 2000 new staff

DBS retrains call centre staff for digital future

08 May 2019

DBS runs programme to find top tech talent in India

07 Feb 2019

DBS to use robot to screen applicants for human jobs

15 Jun 2018

DBS to deepen fintech talent pool with IDMA partnership

15 Sep 2017

DBS to invest SG$20 million to create digital workforce

22 Aug 2017

Trending

  1. Former Barclays execs to launch digital bank

  2. Greenwood raises $3m for digital banking platform for Blacks and Latinx

  3. Paynetics acquires Wirecard UK and Ireland corporate card portfolio

  4. Visa connects with Stripe for B2B payments

  5. Mastercard invests in Marqeta

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020