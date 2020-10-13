DBS to host virtual career fair for female technology talent

DBS is running its first women-only virtual career fair to fill over 50 technology jobs in Singapore.

Dubbed ‘DBS Women in Technology’, the fully digital event covers 11 technology roles, such as data engineers, scrum masters, full stack developers, solution architects, and site reliability engineers.



Soh Siew Choo, managing director and head of consumer banking and big data analytics technology at DBS, notes that women continue to be underrepresented in the technology space globally, and DBS wants to proactively address this by building a pipeline of women technologists in Singapore.



“We have an opportunity to lead by example and demonstrate what companies can do to nurture a more gender-balanced technology workforce," she says. "Having balanced gender representation is also pivotal to our ongoing digital transformation, as it allows us to tap on diverse ideas to develop differentiated and exceptional experiences for our customers.”



DBS Women in Technology builds on the success of the bank's Hack2Hire-Her programme targeting female technology talent in 2019. As a result, the proportion of applications from women rose to over 30%, as compared to five percent in previous years, says Siew Choo, and the number of offers made to women also increased about five times.



Applicants for the 50 new roles will go through an 80-minute online assessment tailored to the jobss they are applying for to gauge their technical and planning capabilities.



Shortlisted candidates will then be invited to an online hiring day on 31 October 2020, when they will learn more about DBS’ approach to gender diversity and what it is like to build a career as a female technologist in DBS before attending a virtual interview.