Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna Raisin

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna partners with Raisin to open savings accounts in Germany

Klarna partners with Raisin to open savings accounts in Germany

Buy now, pay later outfit Klarna is to open a savings account for German consumers using online deposit marketplace Raisin.

In a first for Klarna, and available exclusively to Raisin’s customers in Germany, the new products include an overnight money account with a competitive interest rate of 0.35%.

The Klarna deposit products, operating from overnight to terms of up to 48 months, are accessible through a completely online process via Raisin WeltSparen.

Robert Bueninck, managing director DACH Klarna: “We’re on an exciting journey from being purely a payment provider to a comprehensive shopping ecosystem. At the same time, we are consistently expanding our banking offerings. Through our cooperation, we’re enabling our customers to easily build up long-term assets.”

Klarna is one of a host of fintech startups looking to expand beyond its original remit by offering high-yield savings accounts to customers. Earlier this week, Affirm, the fintech startup led by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin that lets online merchants advance credit to consumers at the point of sale, announced the introduction of a savings account offering a 1.3% APY, no minimums or fees, and optional auto-deposit.

The move comes as the buy now-pay later maretkplace becomes increasingly crowded.

Curve, the fintech startup that lets users consolidate all of their bank cards through a single app, is the latest firm looking to enter the consumer credit space. The company is planning to take on the likes of Klarna following beta tests of 'Curve Credit', which lets users pay back in installments on purchases made through the Curve app.

Related Companies

Klarna Raisin

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics, [Webinar] How to Address Fraud Thr[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics

Trending Stories

Related News
Affirm launches savings account
/retail

Affirm launches savings account

Ant Financial takes minority stake in Klarna

Ant Financial takes minority stake in Klarna

Klarna acquires Italian buy now, pay later firm Moneymour

13 Feb

Klarna picks up $200 million investment from CBA; launches in Australia

30 Jan

Klarna pushes for growth in US and Australia with $460 million equity raise

06 Aug 2019

Klarna welcomes Snoop Dogg as new shareholder

17 Jan 2019

Klarna lands $20 million investment from H&M

08 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. CBA to ban customers that use transaction descriptions to send abusive messages

  2. US regulator signals change to digital banking rules

  3. DBS customers can now see what they may look like when they reach retirement age

  4. Welcome to the Open Banking App Store

  5. The second wave of fintech disruption: three trends shaping the future of payments

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA