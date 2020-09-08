Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna eyes $10 billion valuation on $500m fundraise

Klarna eyes $10 billion valuation on $500m fundraise

Swedish buy now, pay later outfit Klarna is looking to raise $500 million in a funding round that would double its valuation to $10 billion, according to a report from Reuters.

After a massive $460m fundraise last year, Klarna claims about 85 million customers and 235,000 merchant partners.

Earlier this year, Klarna acquired Italian BNPL firm Moneymour and launched a savings account for German consumers using online deposit marketplace Raisin.

However, the firm has been burning cash in its attempts to break out of its home market, with US expansion plans proving a particular drain. The firm reported a $93 million loss in 2019 (from a $10 million profit the year before) as the scale of its ambitions hit the bottom line.

The new cash will go to a renewed effort to break into the United States, where the company reported two million downloads of its app in 2019.

Klarna plans to raise just over $500 million from a mix of old and new investors, sources told Reuters, adding that a deal will likely be announced in the coming days.

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH, [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHT[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Trending

Related News
Sweden bids to steer customers away from installment payments amid fears over mounting debt
/payments

Sweden bids to steer customers away from installment payments amid fears over mounting debt

Klarna partners with Raisin to open savings accounts in Germany
/payments

Klarna partners with Raisin to open savings accounts in Germany

Ant Financial takes minority stake in Klarna

04 Mar

Klarna acquires Italian buy now, pay later firm Moneymour

13 Feb

Klarna picks up $200 million investment from CBA; launches in Australia

30 Jan

Klarna pushes for growth in US and Australia with $460 million equity raise

06 Aug 2019

Trending

  1. HMRC puts &#163;3 million Open Banking project out to tender

  2. Starling Bank follows Monzo with new charging structure

  3. First direct appoints new CEO

  4. Amazon rolls out pay at pump feature

  5. Monzo bids to cut costs with new fees for ATM withdrawals and lost cards

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption