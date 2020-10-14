Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PayPal enters UK&#39;s buy now, pay later market

PayPal enters UK's buy now, pay later market

PayPal is to take on the likes of Klarna and Australia's AfterPay with the launch of a buy now, pay later shopping service that lets UK consumers pay for their purchases in three monthly installments.

Through PayPal Pay in 3, businesses can offer their customers the option of making purchases between £45 and £2,000 by paying over three, interest-free payments, with seamless automatic re-payments each month. PayPal Pay in 3 will also appear in the customer’s PayPal wallet, so they can manage their payments online or via the PayPal app.

Retailers including Crew Clothing, French Connection, Robert Dyas and Ryman have signed up for the product, which will go live later this month..

The move follows the August release of a 'Pay in 4' product in the US in the lead up to the busiest shopping season of the year.

As online purchases increase and consumers look for more ways to save due to Covid-19, buy-now-pay-later has accelerated in popularity., marking up a 39% year-on-year increase in the proportion of buy now, pay later payments in the UK in 2019. This trend is expected to double by 2023, according to figures from WorldPay.

Rob Harper, UK director of enterprise accounts at PayPal, says: “During the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen the number of people in the UK shopping online increase dramatically. At the same time, many more consumers are looking to spread the cost of those purchases. We have developed PayPal Pay in 3 to meet that need, building on our heritage as a responsible lender through PayPal Credit, which we launched in the UK in 2014, and has served more than two million customers to date."

Digital payments will be discussed in depth at EBAday 2020. For delegate passes, register now and join leaders from across Europe's payments ecosystem as EBAday addresses 'The Turning Point in Payments Transformation'.

 

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services, [New Paper] Increasing Resili[New Paper] Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Trending

Related News
Macy's invests in Klarna
/payments

Macy's invests in Klarna

Affirm raises $500m
/payments

Affirm raises $500m

Klarna reaches $10.65 billion valuation on $650m funding round

15 Sep

NAB launches no-interest credit card

10 Sep

PayPal introduces interest-free buy-now-pay-later product

31 Aug

AfterPay shells out €50 million to expand across Europe

25 Aug

Sweden bids to steer customers away from installment payments amid fears over mounting debt

02 Jul

Trending

  1. Former Barclays execs to launch digital bank

  2. FCA turns the screws on compliance in work-from-home environment

  3. Greenwood raises $3m for digital banking platform for Blacks and Latinx

  4. Paynetics acquires Wirecard UK and Ireland corporate card portfolio

  5. Visa connects with Stripe for B2B payments

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020