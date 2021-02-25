Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Goldman Sachs boss says working from home is not the &#39;new normal&#39;

Goldman Sachs boss says working from home is not the 'new normal'

Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon has labelled the work from home phenomenen as an "aberration" as he softens up staff for a return to office life.

The Wall Street giant has operated throughout the course of the pandemic with fyully 90% of its staff working from home.

Speaking at a conference, Solomon rejected the notion that remote working would become the new normal, stressing that it did not suit the work culture at Goldman Sachs.

“I do think for a business like ours, which is an innovative, collaborative apprenticeship culture, this is not ideal for us," he says. "And it’s not a new normal. It’s an aberration that we’re going to correct as soon as possible.”

Goldman this summer will welcome 3000 new recruits to the business as part of its annual graduate intake. “I am very focused on the fact that I don’t want another class of young people arriving at Goldman Sachs in the summer remotely,” Solomon says.

His views are at odds with many other financial services firms, which see the remote work culture as an opportunity to work smarter and shred costs by cutting real estate.

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >, Payments Modernisation: The CloudPayments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
Societe Generale gives all employees the right to work from home for up to two days a week
/retail

Societe Generale gives all employees the right to work from home for up to two days a week

UniCredit inks remote working agreement with employee reps
/people

UniCredit inks remote working agreement with employee reps

Half of UK FS workforce want to work from home after Covid-19

19 Oct 2020

Brex makes permanent move to 'remote first' working

14 Sep 2020

Covid-19 remote working leads to more productive tech teams - survey

18 Jun 2020

The WFH hub is here to stay - Westpac

17 Jun 2020

FS workers want employers to do more to help them work from home

04 May 2020

Trending

  1. MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

  2. Google introduces pay for parking within Google Maps

  3. Lloyds taps into Mastercard&#39;s Open Banking Connect system

  4. European banks seek technical partners to help build rival to Visa and Mastercard

  5. TransferWise rebrands as plain old &#39;Wise&#39;

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?