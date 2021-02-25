Goldman Sachs boss says working from home is not the 'new normal'

Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon has labelled the work from home phenomenen as an "aberration" as he softens up staff for a return to office life.

The Wall Street giant has operated throughout the course of the pandemic with fyully 90% of its staff working from home.



Speaking at a conference, Solomon rejected the notion that remote working would become the new normal, stressing that it did not suit the work culture at Goldman Sachs.



“I do think for a business like ours, which is an innovative, collaborative apprenticeship culture, this is not ideal for us," he says. "And it’s not a new normal. It’s an aberration that we’re going to correct as soon as possible.”



Goldman this summer will welcome 3000 new recruits to the business as part of its annual graduate intake. “I am very focused on the fact that I don’t want another class of young people arriving at Goldman Sachs in the summer remotely,” Solomon says.



His views are at odds with many other financial services firms, which see the remote work culture as an opportunity to work smarter and shred costs by cutting real estate.