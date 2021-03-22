Google Pay head Sengupta steps down

Google's head of payments, Caesar Sengupta, is quitting the tech giant after fifteen years.

Sengupta has played a key role in the development and launch of a host of products during his time at the firm, including leading the ChromeOS team behind the development of Chromebooks.



Currently Google's head of payments and lead on the tech firm's Next Billion User's initiative, Sengupta has been the driving force behind Google's Pay growth in India, and its roll out to over 30 countries, amassing 150 million users worldwide. He also led the recent relaunch of the app in Singapore and the US ahead of its forthcoming evolution into a gateway to a full bank account.



Announcing his decision to step down in a LinkedIn post, Sengupta says: "My last day at Google will be April 30th. I haven’t decided what I will start next.



"I remain very positive about Google’s future but it's time for me to see if I can ride without training wheels."



