Google facing Indian anti-trust investigation over payments app

Google is facing an antitrust investigation by India's Competition Commission over allegations that it is abusing its dominant market position to promote its own mobile payments app ahead of other competing options.

The investigation has been prompted by the complaints of an unidentified 'informant', who points out that Google gives prominence to its own mobile payments app during the set up of an Android smartphone, and that the tech giant mandates the use of Google Pay to buy apps and make in-app payments on the Google Play App Store.



A similar investigation into Apple's terms and conditions for mobile payments is underway in the European Union.



Google Pay, formerly known as Tez, currently processes approximately 40% of all transactions over India's digital payments network UPI.



However, it's prominence is already under threat from a new ruling by the National Payments Corporation of India, which in January next year is imposing a 30% cap of total volume of transactions processed in UPI by third party app providers.