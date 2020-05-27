Google tests voice confirmation for payments

Google is piloting a feature that lets people authorise purchases with their voice through its Assistant tool.

The trial, spotted by Android Police, lets people add a 'Confirm with Voice Match' option within the Google Assistant setting.



Currently only available to some users, the feature is part of a pilot for Assistant-enabled speakers and smart displays.



It only works for a handful of payment types, such as in-app purchases, and has limits on both transaction size and the number of payments that can be made in a day.