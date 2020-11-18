Google Pay gets major overhaul

The Google Pay app has been given a makeover, growing from a simple payments tool to a full-blown financial management service and, from early next year, a gateway to a full bank account.

Available now in the US, the redesigned Google Pay Android and iOS apps focuses less on the user's cards than their relationships with friends and businesses.



Americans can make P2P, contactless and e-commerce payments, see past transactions, and find offers and loyalty info in a UI built around conversations.



For example, if a user needs to split dinner, rent or other expenses with more than one person, they can create a group, split the bill, and keep track of who’s paid in a single place.



The app can also understand and automatically organise spending - enabling users to search for “food,” “last month,” or “Mexican restaurants” to find the relevant transactions.



Meanwhile, Google has confirmed that next year Americans will be able to use the app to open a Plex bank account, co-branded with one of 11 different partner lenders.