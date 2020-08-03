Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BBVA Citi Google BMO Harris Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Google to offer co-branded accounts with eight US banks

Google to offer co-branded accounts with eight US banks

Eight US banks have teamed up with Google to launch mobile-first bank accounts within the Google Pay app.

The new platform will pair Google's expertise in creating intuitive user experiences with the security of a reputable bank to provide a new way to manage money with financial insights and budgeting tools.

When launched in 2021, the co-branded, FDIC-insured digital accounts will be offered via Google Pay and built on top of the banks' existing infrastructure.

Felix Lin, vice president of Payments Ecosystems at Google, says: “We believe that we can use our technology expertise to benefit users, banks and the entire financial ecosystem.”

The move marks an extension of a previous deal made by Google with Citi and SFCU. These two firms were floated in a November Wall Street Journal report on a possible Google checking account, code-named Cache.

The new banks coming onboard include Bank Mobile, BBVA USA, BMO Harris, Coastal Community Bank, First Independence Bank, and SEFCU.

"Being able to support our customers' financial lives in more places where they're spending their digital time is important to helping them be successful," says Brett Pitts, chief digital officer for BMO Financial Group. "Collaborating to launch this new BMO digital product accelerates our ability to deliver financial advice to our customers and is an innovative step in the evolution of how we serve them."

Rodriguez Soler of BBVA comments: “Collaborations with companies like Google represent the future of banking. Consumers end up the true winners when finance and big tech work together for their benefit.”

The tech giant is also said to be developing physical and virtual debit cards that would be co-branded with the financial services players, although details on this aspect have not been disclosed..

Related Companies

BBVA Citi Google BMO Harris Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Take the Annual Finextra Payments Industry Survey - Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent, Inclusive.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform , Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digitEmbrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform

Trending

Related News
Citi veteran Yolande Piazza joins Google Cloud
/cloud

Citi veteran Yolande Piazza joins Google Cloud

Financial regulators need to get to grips with Big Tech - BBVA
/regulation

Financial regulators need to get to grips with Big Tech - BBVA

Google preps debit card - TechCrunch

17 Apr

OCBC brings Google Pay P2P payments to Singapore

15 Apr

Sberbank and Google organise Hangouts for businesses working remotely

03 Apr

Deutsche Bank invites Amazon, Google and Microsoft to pitch for tech overhaul

11 Feb

Regulators ponder new rules to temper Big Tech data advantage

09 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. Monzo: Covid:19 casts &#39;significant doubt&#39; on ability to continue operating

  2. Revolut launches price comparison service

  3. BofE picks Accenture for RTGS rebuild

  4. Visa and Mastercard hit Wirecard with big fines a decade ago - WSJ

  5. Metro taps Wipro for IT transformation

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks