News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Google app enables banks to lock Android devices over credit defaults

Google app enables banks to lock Android devices over credit defaults

Google has released an app that enables banks and credit providers to remotely lock a mobile phone if the user fails to make installment payments.

Spotted by the Android forum at XDA Developers, the Device Lock Controller app uses the DeviceAdminService API in the Android system and enables banks and financers to lock significant functionalities of the device if the user misses a monthly payment.

With the device locked, users are able to access a limited number of restricted functions, such as emergency calls, incoming and select outgoing calls, settings, and backup and restore service.

According to Google, the app was developed in concert with Kenyan mobile money carrrier Safaricom.

A spokesperson from Google told XDA that the app was developed to help Safaricom with its new “Lipa Mdogo Mdogo” (Pay Bit by Bit) financing plan which lets customers get an Android Go device with monthly financing.

