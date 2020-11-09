Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC and Young Money develop financial education portal

HSBC and Young Money develop financial education portal

HSBC has worked with financial education charity Young Money to release a new collaborative platform designed to reconnect parents and teachers throughout Covid-19 and during the UK's second national lockdown.

Developed with support from HSBC UK, the new programme aims to improve financial capabilities of one million children ages 3 to 11 over the next three years.

In addition to giving teachers and parents access to a steady stream of resources and guidance, they can also track and share individual children’s learning plans on the platform.

Sharon Davies, CEO of Young Enterprise and Young Money, comments: “The Covid-19 crisis has tested the financial resilience of many families as well as disrupted in-classroom learning, elevating the need for more flexible and effective financial education resources to help young people build financial capabilities for a changing world."

The Money Heroes online hub includes family-friendly games to play at home, a parent guide and teach audit tool and a regular podcast featuring experts in financial education, parenting and wellbeing

Up-and-coming developments include school support for teachers, including free in-house teacher training for over 500 primary schools over 2021 and 2022, and storybooks available in print and online from well-known authors.

Stuart Haire, HSBC UK’s head of wealth and personal banking, comments: “We want to help children develop financial capabilities that will help them thrive for a lifetime. With young people predicted to be hardest hit in the years to come as a result of the current pandemic, it has never been more important to focus on the life skills required to build financial independence and resilience from an early age.”

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Annual Payments Survey Report 2020] Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive,,[Annual Payments Survey Report 2020] Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Trending

Related News
HSBC to launch Transferwise rival
/payments

HSBC to launch Transferwise rival

HSBC and Santander step up cost-cutting efforts
/people

HSBC and Santander step up cost-cutting efforts

HSBC installs contactless poppy boxes across Canadian branch network

22 Oct

HSBC develops AI-based tool to keep cash machines replenished

07 Sep

HSBC signs multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services

15 Jul

HSBC rolls out Apple Business Chat service

14 Jul

HSBC invests $7m in data privacy firm Privitar

23 Jun

Trending

  1. HSBC to launch Transferwise rival

  2. FCA changes Open Banking ID requirements for life after Brexit

  3. ING to shed 1000 jobs; reins in digital banking ambitions

  4. Hong Kong prepares for &#39;next era&#39; of fintech

  5. Spanish banks lead development of blockchain-based digital ID model

Research
See all papers »
Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry