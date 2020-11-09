HSBC and Young Money develop financial education portal

HSBC has worked with financial education charity Young Money to release a new collaborative platform designed to reconnect parents and teachers throughout Covid-19 and during the UK's second national lockdown.

Developed with support from HSBC UK, the new programme aims to improve financial capabilities of one million children ages 3 to 11 over the next three years.



In addition to giving teachers and parents access to a steady stream of resources and guidance, they can also track and share individual children’s learning plans on the platform.



Sharon Davies, CEO of Young Enterprise and Young Money, comments: “The Covid-19 crisis has tested the financial resilience of many families as well as disrupted in-classroom learning, elevating the need for more flexible and effective financial education resources to help young people build financial capabilities for a changing world."



The Money Heroes online hub includes family-friendly games to play at home, a parent guide and teach audit tool and a regular podcast featuring experts in financial education, parenting and wellbeing



Up-and-coming developments include school support for teachers, including free in-house teacher training for over 500 primary schools over 2021 and 2022, and storybooks available in print and online from well-known authors.



Stuart Haire, HSBC UK’s head of wealth and personal banking, comments: “We want to help children develop financial capabilities that will help them thrive for a lifetime. With young people predicted to be hardest hit in the years to come as a result of the current pandemic, it has never been more important to focus on the life skills required to build financial independence and resilience from an early age.”