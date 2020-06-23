Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC Privitar

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Cloud Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Big data
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC invests $7m in data privacy firm Privitar

HSBC invests $7m in data privacy firm Privitar

HSBC has invested $7 million in Privitar, topping up a recent $80 million Series C funding round for the UK-based data privacy startup.

HSBC joins Warburg Pincus, ABN Amro Ventures, Accel, Partech, IQ Capital, and Salesforce Ventures in the round, which was initially announced in April.

Established in 2014, Privitar helps banks and others make the most of big data while ensuring customer information is kept private. It says that its centralised platform to protect and manage sensitive data is essential for firms looking to move to modern data platforms such as cloud data lakes.

HSBC becomes an investor after four years as a client. The bank first enlisted Privitar’s to broaden access to data for developing novel approaches to protect against money laundering. Since then, it has expanded usage to support big data analytics, streaming data and cloud adoption.

Rakshit Kapoor, group chief data officer, HSBC, says: “Our partnership is helping us to use data to improve our customer experience, while protecting privacy and sensitive information. Our investment reflects the value we place on Privitar’s robust approach to data privacy and management.”

Related Companies

HSBC Privitar

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Cloud Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Big data
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty, [Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Th[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

Trending Stories

Related News
ABN Amro joins $80m Privitar funding round
/startups

ABN Amro joins $80m Privitar funding round

Citi takes minority stake in Privitar

Citi takes minority stake in Privitar

Big data privacy startup Privitar attracts heavyweight investors

14 Jul 2015

Trending

  1. UK&#39;s top court rules against Visa and Mastercard in interchange fee battle

  2. The WFH hub is here to stay - Westpac

  3. Wirecard shares crash on missing &#163;1.9 billion in cash

  4. Revolut launches account aggregation feature in Ireland

  5. Worldpay rolls out Open Banking Hub for account-to-account payments

Research
See all papers »
Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data