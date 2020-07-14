Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

First Direct HSBC

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Call centres Chatbot Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC rolls out Apple Business Chat service

HSBC rolls out Apple Business Chat service

HSBC UK and its first direct subsidiary have introduced a feature that lets customers contact them via the Messages app on Apple devices.

HSBC says it has seen a 50% increase in the use of its existing digital chat support services during the Covid-9 lockdown, as well as a 40% jump in call centre demand.

The bank is now taking advantage of the Apple Business Chat service to give Apple-owning customers another way to ask questions. Most questions will be answered by a chatbot, but where customers require more complex answers, there will be a customer service agent on hand to respond.

HSBC stresses that it will not use the Messages app to contact customers proactively and will never ask for personal or sensitive information.

Kerri-Anne Mills, head, contact centre and customer service, HSBC UK, says: “More people are turning to digital channels to manage their everyday banking needs without needing to leave their home.

"Apple Business Chat is a key addition to HSBC UK’s existing mobile and online chat services, and will help us to ensure our customers have access to a trusted source of information, in their pocket, when they need it."

Related Companies

First Direct HSBC

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Call centres Chatbot Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens, [New Paper] Wealth[New Paper] Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Trending Stories

Related News
HSBC resumes redundancy programme
/people

HSBC resumes redundancy programme

HSBC to close more branches as mobile migration continues

HSBC to close more branches as mobile migration continues

Trending

  1. Card schemes to take Click to Pay standard global

  2. Deutsche Bank and Google Cloud agree multi-year deal

  3. Web browser Opera to acquire startup digital bank

  4. TSB launches bill management pilot

  5. Dutch banks to create AML transaction monitoring utility

Research
See all papers »
Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown