Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC signs multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services

HSBC signs multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services

HSBC has signed a long-term strategic cloud deal with Amazon Web Services to create a more personalised banking experience for its millions of customers worldwide.

As part of the deal, HSBC will make AWS technology available across the bank’s lines of business, starting with customer-facing applications and application modernisation in its Global Wealth & Personal Banking business.

Dinesh Keswani, CTO and CIO for digital, HSBC For example, says the bank will use AWS’s portfolio of cloud services, including compute, containers, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and security, to develop new digital products and support security and compliance standards.

“Our ambition is to make it easy, safe, and reliable for customers to bank with us, whenever and wherever they are," he says. "HSBC’s collaboration with AWS helps us to deliver innovative banking solutions to customers at a faster rate, starting with our Wealth & Personal Banking business.”

Related Companies

HSBC Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud, [Webinar] Driving Payments Moderniza[Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Trending Stories

Related News
HSBC rolls out Apple Business Chat service
/retail

HSBC rolls out Apple Business Chat service

HSBC invests $7m in data privacy firm Privitar
/startups

HSBC invests $7m in data privacy firm Privitar

HSBC resumes redundancy programme

17 Jun

HSBC to close more branches as mobile migration continues

25 Feb

HSBC to slash 35,000 jobs

18 Feb

HSBC inks global deal with Open Banking outfit Bud

11 Dec 2019

HSBC begins beta tests of app-only business bank Kinetic

14 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Lloyds to add subscription management to mobile app

  2. Fintech startup Lanistar raises &#163;15 million

  3. Card schemes to take Click to Pay standard global

  4. Barclays to launch digital wealth management service

  5. Web browser Opera to acquire startup digital bank

Research
See all papers »
Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments