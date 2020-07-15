HSBC signs multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services

HSBC has signed a long-term strategic cloud deal with Amazon Web Services to create a more personalised banking experience for its millions of customers worldwide.

As part of the deal, HSBC will make AWS technology available across the bank’s lines of business, starting with customer-facing applications and application modernisation in its Global Wealth & Personal Banking business.



Dinesh Keswani, CTO and CIO for digital, HSBC For example, says the bank will use AWS’s portfolio of cloud services, including compute, containers, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and security, to develop new digital products and support security and compliance standards.



“Our ambition is to make it easy, safe, and reliable for customers to bank with us, whenever and wherever they are," he says. "HSBC’s collaboration with AWS helps us to deliver innovative banking solutions to customers at a faster rate, starting with our Wealth & Personal Banking business.”