Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander HSBC TransferWise Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC to launch Transferwise rival

HSBC to launch Transferwise rival

HSBC is taking on the likes of Transferwise and Revolut with the launch of Global Money Account, a free mobile-based service that customers can use to hold, manage and send funds in various currencies to HSBC customers in over 20 markets around the clock in real-time without incurring any fees.

Global Money Account is launching in the US first, and will be rolled out to other markets in 2021. Customers can get instant access in just five clicks via their existing banking app.

Carolyn Criscitiello, head of digital payments wealth and personal banking, HSBC USA, says: “The ambition for Global Money is to provide our customers with one global account for all of their financial needs so that if they move from one market to another, they don’t need to open a new account, they just take their existing account with them. This will allow them to pay bills in multiple markets, make cross border transfers and spend like a local wherever they are.”

The launch of the service marks a growing trend by banks to claw back business lost to trend-setting fintechs like Transferwise and Revolut, which offer similar borderless accounts to consumers. Banco Santander for instance has launched a standalone service, PagoFX, for the UK retail market and sole traders, while BBVA offers Denizen, a global account for expat banking that allows customers to receive money in one country and pay it out in another immediately, avoiding international transfer fees and eliminating currency exchange fees.

HSBC's Criscitiello says the bank intends to ultimately extend the payment service to allow instant international transfers to customers with other banks, too.

Related Companies

Banco Santander HSBC TransferWise Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Re-imagining Risk Modelling, Register Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of ba[On-Demand Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?

Trending

Related News
TransferWise hits $5bn valuation
/payments

TransferWise hits $5bn valuation

TransferWise to offer investment services to borderless account customers
/payments

TransferWise to offer investment services to borderless account customers

Santander takes on TransferWise with UK launch of PagoFX

16 Apr

TransferWise for Banks lands in US

26 Sep 2019

TransferWise to open borderless account in US

26 Jun 2019

TransferWise launches multi-country bank account

25 Apr 2018

BBVA-backed Denizen takes on Revolut and TransferWise with borderless account

27 Mar 2018

Community
See all blogs »
 

HSBC to launch Transferwise rival

Lubos Pavelka

Lubos Pavelka

Trending

  1. Will China be the world&#39;s first cashless society?

  2. Wipro to acquire Finastra partner Encore Theme

  3. Soci&#233;t&#233; G&#233;n&#233;rale CIO: how BaaS is future-proofing banking business models

  4. BBVA demonstrates safety of new blank payment cards in public display

  5. FCA changes Open Banking ID requirements for life after Brexit

Research
See all papers »
Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?