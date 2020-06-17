Revolut launches account aggregation feature in Ireland

Revolut has launched its Open Banking feature in Ireland, providing customers with aggregated account data from AIB, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank, and Bank of Ireland.

The new Open Banking offering has been built in partnership with financial API provider TrueLayer. The collaboration also marks TrueLayer’s launch into the Republic of Ireland.



With Open Banking, over 1 million of Revolut’s Irish retail and business customers can now connect their bank accounts and see all balances and transactions from within the Revolut app.



In the near future, the firm plans to allow Irish customers to add money to their Revolut account via Open Banking.



The fintech first launched its Open Banking tool in the UK in February.



Joshua Fernandes, product owner for Open Banking at Revolut, says: "We’re delighted to see that regulation that facilitates Open Banking is creating the potential to change our financial landscape for the better.”