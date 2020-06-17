Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Aggregation technology Mobile & online banking Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut launches account aggregation feature in Ireland

Revolut launches account aggregation feature in Ireland

Revolut has launched its Open Banking feature in Ireland, providing customers with aggregated account data from AIB, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank, and Bank of Ireland.

The new Open Banking offering has been built in partnership with financial API provider TrueLayer. The collaboration also marks TrueLayer’s launch into the Republic of Ireland.

With Open Banking, over 1 million of Revolut’s Irish retail and business customers can now connect their bank accounts and see all balances and transactions from within the Revolut app.

In the near future, the firm plans to allow Irish customers to add money to their Revolut account via Open Banking.

The fintech first launched its Open Banking tool in the UK in February.

Joshua Fernandes, product owner for Open Banking at Revolut, says: "We’re delighted to see that regulation that facilitates Open Banking is creating the potential to change our financial landscape for the better.”

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Aggregation technology Mobile & online banking Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments:[New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Trending Stories

Related News
Revolut launches licenced bank in Lithuania
/retail

Revolut launches licenced bank in Lithuania

Revolut and Monzo refute rumours of imminent collapse; Revolut launches in US
/covid-19

Revolut and Monzo refute rumours of imminent collapse; Revolut launches in US

Revolut launches app for kids

18 Mar

Revolut lets users buy gold

13 Mar

Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

10 Mar

Revolut becomes UK's most valuable fintech startup

25 Feb

Revolut rolls out Open Banking tool

11 Feb

Trending

  1. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  2. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  3. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

  4. Starling to provide in-app integration to Slack, energy switching and health insurance

  5. WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020