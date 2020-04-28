Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut partners Adzoomer to offer biz customers marketing services

Revolut partners Adzoomer to offer biz customers marketing services

Revolut has teamed up with online advertising platform Adzooma to offer marketing help to its business customers.

Adzooma’s software is designed to help SMEs get the most out of their online marketing. It is integrated with Google, Facebook and Microsoft ads, providing users with one-click optimisations, custom automation and white-label reporting.

Vaidas Adomauskas, head, Revolut Business, says: “In the same way that Revolut Business has transformed business finance, Adzooma is helping SMEs make the most of their online marketing activity. We’re so excited about our new partnership with Adzooma, as we work together to help businesses succeed.”

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration, [Webinar] Why now is the time[Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration

Trending Stories

Related News
Revolut backs cryptocurrency as safe haven amidst Coronavirus crisis
/crypto

Revolut backs cryptocurrency as safe haven amidst Coronavirus crisis

Revolut research: 42% of SMEs are looking to change banks in the next 12 months
/wholesale

Revolut research: 42% of SMEs are looking to change banks in the next 12 months

Revolut and Monzo refute rumours of imminent collapse; Revolut launches in US

24 Mar

Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

10 Mar

Revolut becomes UK's most valuable fintech startup

25 Feb

Trending

  1. Robo-advisers are facing their first major downturn

  2. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery: Natwest copies Starling with carers card

  3. Covid-19 aftermath will bring banks and fintechs together

  4. Central banks urged to create digital alternative to cash

  5. Covid-19: fintech funding already contracting - Forrester

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?