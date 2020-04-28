Revolut partners Adzoomer to offer biz customers marketing services

Revolut has teamed up with online advertising platform Adzooma to offer marketing help to its business customers.

Adzooma’s software is designed to help SMEs get the most out of their online marketing. It is integrated with Google, Facebook and Microsoft ads, providing users with one-click optimisations, custom automation and white-label reporting.



Vaidas Adomauskas, head, Revolut Business, says: “In the same way that Revolut Business has transformed business finance, Adzooma is helping SMEs make the most of their online marketing activity. We’re so excited about our new partnership with Adzooma, as we work together to help businesses succeed.”