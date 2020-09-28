Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
New security measures could block one-third of online EU purchases

New security measures could block one-third of online EU purchases

New European rules on Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) could block more than one-third of online purchases and cost merchants more than $100 billion in lost sales, according to an analyis by payments consultancy CMSPI.

The consultancy says problems will arise for e-commerce merchants beginning January with the introduction of 3D-Secure Version 2.0, an authentication protocol developed by the major card schemes.

The CMSPI report describes the technology as “relatively new and unproven”, adding "significant unnecessary friction to the online commerce experience.”

With the new security protocol adding between 60 seconds and two minutes to the checkout process, testing shows 25% of 3DS2 transactions are abandoned by consumers, compared with single-digit numbers without the technology.

Overall, as many as 35% of 3DS2 transactions fail to go through, either because they are declined, abandoned by frustrated consumers or because of technical errors. If not corrected, that would amount to €108.1 billion in lost sales based on 2019 sales volume - 100 times the annual amount of card fraud, says CMSPI.

Large retailers with the resources to minimise delays are likely to win customers from smaller retailers that do not, the report says. Small retailers are expected to be the hardest hit, accounting for €69.4 billion of the total compared with €38.7 billion for large merchants.

CMSPI head of approvals and fraud Toby McFarlane comments: “Both merchants and card issuers have clearly been busy with the pandemic and neither have had the time to give this important new technology the attention it requires. Payment security is one of merchants’ top priorities, but they need the time to do this right. This is particularly bad timing because store shutdowns have made retailers rely on online sales for more of their revenue than ever before.”

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Incorporating RTGS, ISO 20022 and cross-border migration into payments modernisation plans

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter, [Webinar] Making Mac[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter

Trending

Related News
Microsoft tests show SCA leads to checkout abandonment
/regulation

Microsoft tests show SCA leads to checkout abandonment

EC's refusal to delay SCA 'kicking retailers while they're down'
/payments

EC's refusal to delay SCA 'kicking retailers while they're down'

Pressure grows on EBA to amend SCA timetable

06 May

FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

30 Apr

Blaming Covid-19, European payments industry calls for SCA delay

29 Apr

EBA sets new EU-wide deadline for payment security rules

17 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. PayPal and Capital One vets launch One banking app

  2. Deutsche Bank to close 20% of German branches

  3. Thought Machine names ex-HSBC COO Maguire chair

  4. EU proposes first set of rules for crypto assets

  5. UK&#39;s Tech Nation announces latest fintech cohort

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions