Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Security Retail banking Payments Covid-19

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Blaming Covid-19, European payments industry calls for SCA delay

Blaming Covid-19, European payments industry calls for SCA delay

Citing Covid-19, the European payments industry is calling on the EBA to push back the deadline for the migration to Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) standards still further.

Last October, the EBA extended the deadline for the migration to SCA standards to 31 December 2020, giving national authorities another 15 months to implement the new rules.

But now, the European Payment Institutions Federation (EPIF) has written to the EBA arguing for the possibility of "at least an additional six months".

The EPIF, which counts Visa and Mastercard among its members, argues that the "exceptional circumstances" of the Coronavirus pandemic is "putting an additional strain on the limited resources for all parties involved in the payment chain", making it difficult to concentrate on migrating to the new rules.

In addition, as locked down consumers become more reliant on e-commerce, the letter says it is a bad time to risk disruption by moving to SCA, which requires European shoppers to authenticate online payments over EUR30 with two of the following: something they know (like a password), are (fingerprint/face ID), or have (phone).

"Making technology changes when in crisis mode, with technical teams working remotely, adds significant risk to any deployment which could lead to further disruption, confusion and a worse customer experience," writes the EPIF.

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Security Retail banking Payments Covid-19

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Innovation in an Accelerating Instant World

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?, [New Paper] Should banks be the guar[New Paper] Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Trending Stories

Related News
SCA – no more kicking the can down the road

SCA – no more kicking the can down the road

EBA sets new EU-wide deadline for payment security rules

EBA sets new EU-wide deadline for payment security rules

What’s next after the SCA deadline?

17 Sep 2019

UK regulator offers 18-month delay for Strong Customer Authentication rules

13 Aug 2019

Trending

  1. Robo-advisers are facing their first major downturn

  2. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery: Natwest copies Starling with carers card

  3. Central banks urged to create digital alternative to cash

  4. NatWest appoints Jen Tippen as chief transformation officer

  5. Covid-19: fintech funding already contracting - Forrester

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?