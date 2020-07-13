Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
EC's refusal to delay SCA 'kicking retailers while they're down'

EC's refusal to delay SCA 'kicking retailers while they're down'

The European Commission's refusal to further delay the introduction of Strong Customer Authentication rules for online transactions could cost merchants up to EUR90 billion in lost sales for 2021 alone, claims payments consultancy CMSPI.

Despite industry calls to reassess in light of the Covid-19 crisis, last month the EC confirmed that it will not follow the UK's lead and extend the SCA deadline from 31 December this year.

The deadline has already been put back by 15 month.

CMSPI says the rules - which demands a two-step verification process for all online purchases over EUR30 - will add complexity at the checkout and make life harder for retailers after what has already been a tough year.

The consultancy claims that the extended deadline for the UK - until September 2021 - is set to prevent EUR17 billion in disruption to the economy, with "only" EUR7 billion in failed transactions.

In Europe, merchants could face up to EUR90 billion in losses as they rush to implement what may be "suboptimal solutions," argues CMSPI.

Toby McFarlane, head, approvals and fraud, CMSPI, says: “This is hugely disappointing news for European merchants. Not only do they now have limited time to prepare, the knock-on effect of approval rates, and therefore lost revenue, is potentially staggering."

