Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Banking Authority (EBA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Pressure grows on EBA to amend SCA timetable

Pressure grows on EBA to amend SCA timetable

Payments Europe, an industry association representing the views of card issuers and card acquirers, has joined the growing calls for a delay to the introduction of strong customer authentication (SCA) rules and for a harmonised approach across national markets.

In a position paper setting out its views, the body urges the European Banking Authority to take note of the Covid-19 crisis and extend the December 2020 deadline for introduction of the new rules, which require a two-step verification process for all online purchases over EUR30.

States the paper: "Taking the circumstances into account, we join other industry groups in inviting the EBA and NCAs to give the industry and businesses more time to the adopt Strong Customer Authentication requirements, beyond the current 31 December 2020 for implementation."

Pointing to the recent decision of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority to push the timetable back to Setpember 2021, Payments Europe stresses the need for a harmonised approach across national markets.

"A non harmonised approach, where the dates are not aligned between European countries, may result in transactions being declined," the group points out.

Payments Europe's intervention follows similar calls from lobby groups representing European payment providers and merchants.

Related Companies

European Banking Authority (EBA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening, [Webinar] Deploying[Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Trending Stories

Related News
FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months
/security

FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

Blaming Covid-19, European payments industry calls for SCA delay
/regulation

Blaming Covid-19, European payments industry calls for SCA delay

SCA – no more kicking the can down the road

18 Oct 2019

EBA sets new EU-wide deadline for payment security rules

17 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. Covid-19: Barclays CEO signals end of the skyscraper and rebirth of the branch

  2. Revolut launches licenced bank in Lithuania

  3. Data Science And Machine Learning. With Java?

  4. ECB steps in over Swift’s ISO 20022 migration delay

  5. FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

Research
See all papers »
A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments