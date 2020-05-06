Pressure grows on EBA to amend SCA timetable

Payments Europe, an industry association representing the views of card issuers and card acquirers, has joined the growing calls for a delay to the introduction of strong customer authentication (SCA) rules and for a harmonised approach across national markets.

In a position paper setting out its views, the body urges the European Banking Authority to take note of the Covid-19 crisis and extend the December 2020 deadline for introduction of the new rules, which require a two-step verification process for all online purchases over EUR30.



States the paper: "Taking the circumstances into account, we join other industry groups in inviting the EBA and NCAs to give the industry and businesses more time to the adopt Strong Customer Authentication requirements, beyond the current 31 December 2020 for implementation."



Pointing to the recent decision of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority to push the timetable back to Setpember 2021, Payments Europe stresses the need for a harmonised approach across national markets.



"A non harmonised approach, where the dates are not aligned between European countries, may result in transactions being declined," the group points out.



Payments Europe's intervention follows similar calls from lobby groups representing European payment providers and merchants.