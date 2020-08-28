Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wirecard RailsBank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Railsbank closes in on Wirecard UK deal

Railsbank closes in on Wirecard UK deal

Railsbank is closing in on its acquisition of the UK arm of disgraced Germany payments processor Wirecard. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

As part of a solvent wind down, Wirecard Card Solutions (WCS) says it has entered a term sheet agreement to sell its card technology and associated assets in the UK to Railsbank, transferring clients and "certain employees".

If all goes smoothly, WCS customers should be migrated between now and November. During the process, cardholders will be able to use their cards and access their funds as usual.

The agreement ends a tumultuous period for Wirecard's UK business, which sent shudders through the fintech industry after it was temporarily shut down by the Financial Conduct Authority.

WCS once settled card payments for approximately 70 UK clients, many of whom have since moved off the platform after becoming mired in the accounting scandal engulfing the now insolvent German parent.

Tom Jennings, MD, WCS, says: "Our hope is that our programme managers will support our proposal and we can move forward in a positive way for all parties."

The UK unit is not the only part of Wirecard to be offloaded - administrators have also agreed to sell the company's Brazilian unit to PagSeguro Digital. Talks to sell Wirecard North America are also said to be advanced.

Meanwhile, earlier this week it emerged from Germany that Wirecard AG will axe around 730 jobs, more than half its staff, as it seeks to preserve cash. The firm's management board's contracts are also being terminated as a Munich court begins insolvency proceedings against the firm.

Among those leaving are a six-strong technology team that is moving to a new digital innovation unit being set up by Berlin-based fintech finleap.

Related Companies

Wirecard RailsBank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Incorporating RTGS, ISO 20022 and cross-border migration into payments modernisation plans[Webinar] Incorporating RTGS, ISO 20022 and cross-border migration into payments modernisation plans

Trending

Related News
Railsbank bids for Wirecard UK
/payments

Railsbank bids for Wirecard UK

Marsalek joins Interpol's 'Most Wanted' ranks
/payments

Marsalek joins Interpol's 'Most Wanted' ranks

Wirecard debacle costs Commerzbank €175 million in bad loans

05 Aug

Visa and Mastercard hit Wirecard with big fines a decade ago - WSJ

28 Jul

Wirecard chief Braun arrested for second time

22 Jul

Missing Wirecard exec Marsalek under protection of GRU in Moscow

20 Jul

Wirecard's Dublin offices searched as fraud probe widens

10 Jul

Trending

  1. JPMorgan preps early 2021 launch for UK digital bank - Sky

  2. Decades old software led to Citi&#39;s $1 billion transfer headache

  3. Pandemic drives surge in Open Banking-based payment initiation

  4. PRA challenges business models of new banks in consultation paper

  5. ECB cautions against the power of Big Tech in financial services and cloud provision

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks