Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Marsalek joins Interpol&#39;s &#39;Most Wanted&#39; ranks

Marsalek joins Interpol's 'Most Wanted' ranks

Jan Marsalek, the elusive former chief operating officer of defunct German payment processors Wirecard, has been put on Interpol's most wanted list as German prosecutors plead on TV for leads to the disgraced executive's whereabouts.

Seen as a key figure in the the creation of fictitious revenue streams at the insolvent payments company, Marsalek went missing shortly after the arrest of chief executive Markus Braun.

The latest sighting of Marsalek was in Moscow, allegedly under the protection of Russian army intelligence unit the GRU.

Interpol's Red Notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence. A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. The law enforcement body is believed to have made an appeal to Russian authorities for information relating to Marsalek's whereabouts.

In Germany, meanwhile, public prosectors took the unusual step of making a TV appeal for information leading to Marsalek's detention.

The wanted notice, issued in English and German versions and illustrated with two pictures of the 40-year-old Austrian, one from 2017 in which he sports a beard, and one from last year in which he is cleanshaven, is headlined “Fraud in the billions”.

“Jan MARSALEK, ex board member of Wirecard AG, is strongly suspected of having committed billions in commercial gang fraud, the particularly serious case of embezzlement and other property and economic offences,” the notice issued jointly by Munich prosecutors and federal police reads. “He is currently on the run.”

Related Companies

Wirecard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH, [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHT[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Trending

Related News
Wirecard debacle costs Commerzbank €175 million in bad loans
/wholesale

Wirecard debacle costs Commerzbank €175 million in bad loans

Visa and Mastercard hit Wirecard with big fines a decade ago - WSJ
/payments

Visa and Mastercard hit Wirecard with big fines a decade ago - WSJ

Wirecard scandal signals EU regulatory overhaul

27 Jul

Wirecard chief Braun arrested for second time

22 Jul

Missing Wirecard exec Marsalek under protection of GRU in Moscow

20 Jul

Wirecard's Dublin offices searched as fraud probe widens

10 Jul

German prosecutors arrest head of Wirecard Dubai unit

06 Jul

Trending

  1. Microsoft tests show SCA leads to checkout abandonment

  2. Barclays investigated for spying on employees

  3. NatWest to cut 500 jobs and close London tech hub

  4. Marcus to lead new Facebook Financial unit

  5. N26 faces off with employees over &#39;Works Council&#39;

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks