Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19 Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Starling Bank raises &#163;40 million as SME banking business picks up

Starling Bank raises £40 million as SME banking business picks up

Starling bank has raised a further £40 million from existing investors JTC and Merian Chrysalis Investment Company, bringing the total raised this year to £100 million.

Starling now has more than 1.4 million current accounts, including 155,000 business accounts, since launching its banking app in May 2017. Its deposit base has more than doubled in the last six months and it now holds more than £2.4 billion on deposit.

The new round of funding will be used to spur its assualt on the small business arena, where the digital challenger holds a 2.6% share of the UK's SME banking market. It has almost £500 million of SME lending on its balance sheet, with further commitments raising the total to almost £1 billion.

As an app-based bank, Starling says it has seen robust customer acquisition since the lockdown, especially in the business account channel, where daily sign-ups have accelerated from the start of the year.

Anne Boden, founder and chief executive of Starling Bank, says: “This additional funding from our existing investors demonstrates their commitment both to Starling and to our small business and personal customers who need our support now more than ever.”

In January, Boden forecast a first full year in profit by the end of 2020 leading to a possible float in 2021. But with the Covid-19 pandemic pummeling the tech startup scene, Boden has recast those forecasts, suggesting that a move into the black will not happen until some time in 2021, with a subsequent delay to any IPO.

Since its launch in 2014, the bank has raised £363 million.

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19 Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data, [New Impact Study] A[New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

Trending Stories

Related News
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery: Natwest copies Starling with carers card
/payments

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery: Natwest copies Starling with carers card

Starling Bank to issue spare debit card for trusted shoppers
/payments

Starling Bank to issue spare debit card for trusted shoppers

Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

31 Mar

Starling adds 'positive friction' to gambling block

26 Mar

Starling Bank creates 400 jobs in Cardiff with opening of third UK office

04 Mar

Starling Bank scoops £60 million in new funding

10 Feb

Starling unveils three new Marketplace partners

05 Feb

Trending

  1. MPs warn of danger to cash as ATM withdrawals plummet

  2. Banks worldwide warm to Open Banking

  3. Coinbase to pay UK and EU customers 5% ‘interest’ on crypto holdings

  4. Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials

  5. Challengers beat incumbents on account opening experience

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA