Channels
News
See Headlines

Related Companies

Monzo Starling Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

Monzo is offering some of its staffers voluntary furloughs and CEO Tom Blomfield is forgoing his salary for a year as the digital bank looks to weather the Covid-19 storm, according to TechCrunch.

Monzo is taking advantage of the UK government's coronavirus job retention scheme, which lets employers claim 80% of furloughed employees' usual monthly wage cost, up to £2500 a month.

The bank, which employees around 1500 people, is accepting up to 295 applications to furlough, most in customer support, according to TechCrunch.

Meanwhile, CEO Blomfield will not take a salary for the next 12 months, with the rest of the senior management team agreeing to a 25% reduction in their salaries.

Last week Blomfield addressed rumours circulating that Monzo was on the verge of collapse and not paying its staff, saying: “Monzo is not going bust. Source: I am the CEO.”

Another digital challenger bank, Starling, tells TechCrunch it is furloughing 41 people and will top up their salaries to ensure they get 100%.

Like Monzo, Starling is well capitalised and just weeks ago opened its third UK office, creating 400 data science, fraud and customer service jobs in Cardiff.

