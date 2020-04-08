Starling Bank to issue spare debit card for trusted shoppers

Starling Bank is introducing the 'Connected card', a second card that customers can link to their existing account and give to anyone they trust to pay for groceries and other essential items on their behalf.

The spare debit card has been designed to help personal account customers who are self-isolating during the coronavirus emergency and are relying on friends, neighbours and community volunteers to get their shopping in.



Protected by a PIN and with a balance limit of £200, the card only permits users to spend in-store and not online.



Anne Boden, founder and CEO of Starling Bank says: “We know that getting in groceries and other essential items is a challenge for those who are self-isolating during the coronavirus emergency. So we came up with a solution to help our customers pay for supplies bought for them by trusted friends and neighbours without the hassle of transferring money or handling cash.



Personal account customers can apply for a Connected card on their Starling Bank app, and the card will be delivered to their registered address within five working days.