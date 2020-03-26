Starling adds 'positive friction' to gambling block

Starling Bank has introduced a delay to its in-app gambling-block, meaning that customers wanting to turn the block off will have to wait 48 hours before they can reactivate spending on betting and gaming.

Starling Bank was the first bank to introduce a gambling block in June 2018. This feature is currently being used by 17% of its retail customers



The new update, supported by mental health and gambling charities, has been designed to create a ‘cooling-off period’ for the customer, giving them time to rethink their decision.



In another measure, Starling is to create a new 'gambling' category on its spending tab, instead of grouping such transactions under 'Entertainment', making it easier for people to see how much they’re spending on betting merchants.